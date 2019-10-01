Broadfin Capital Has Increased Position in Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) by $5.35 Million; Trust Company Of Virginia Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $3.89 Million

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 3.91 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60 million, up from 148,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.23% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 538,944 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,967 shares to 4,512 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,962 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 133,294 shares. Invesco accumulated 13.74M shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 46,435 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 2,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability accumulated 45,116 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 76,337 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce reported 7,700 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 8,734 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Inc holds 0.01% or 22,354 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 7.57 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 31,737 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 731,743 shares to 747,500 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 376,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,785 shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. The insider Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million.

