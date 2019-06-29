Broadfin Capital Has Decreased Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Position by $2.40 Million; Shares Declined; Cabot (CBT) Share Price Declined While Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Its Position

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 494,028 shares traded or 38.04% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 800,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 4.02M shares traded or 274.02% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). State Street Corp has 3.58M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Peconic Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 15,697 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 533,405 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 159,782 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 48,207 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 1.63 million shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 32,846 are owned by Susquehanna Group Llp. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 0.08% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) or 60,000 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.46M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 26,400 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 6,856 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Ubs Asset Americas reported 86,162 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 42,739 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 107,282 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2.77 million shares. Menta Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 7,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 59,037 shares. 99,881 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Glenmede Company Na reported 0% stake. Us National Bank & Trust De has 25,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).