Broadfin Capital Has Cut Adma Biologics (ADMA) Position By $2.20 Million; Gam Holding Ag Boosted Vmware (VMW) Stake By $316,966

Gam Holding Ag increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 1,898 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 8,443 shares with $1.41M value, up from 6,545 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $62.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 992,868 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) stake by 49.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 731,743 shares as Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)’s stock declined 19.20%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 747,500 shares with $2.89 million value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Adma Biologics Inc now has $260.61 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 706,046 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Grossman Adam S bought 30,000 shares worth $120,000. Shares for $48,000 were bought by Grossman Jerrold B. 4,500 shares were bought by Mond James, worth $18,000. LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of stock. $21.80 million worth of stock was sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. Guiheen Lawrence P. had bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000 on Friday, May 17. The insider PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 4.00M shares worth $16.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 49,400 shares. 1,289 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Geode Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 437,560 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company owns 12,544 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 19,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern has 299,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 683 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.42 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 17,625 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 7,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 26,600 shares.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Vmware (NYSE:VMW), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vmware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.47’s average target is 13.98% above currents $153.95 stock price. Vmware had 23 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $19000 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18200 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform”. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, September 6. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Reduce” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has 321,276 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Invs Company has invested 0.24% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Suncoast Equity Mngmt accumulated 4.21% or 122,873 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 3,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,170 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 1.79 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity reported 48,993 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,264 shares. Colony Group Lc invested in 3,753 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability holds 5,138 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.37% or 15.78 million shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Co reported 4,553 shares. Next Fincl accumulated 51 shares.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 25,850 shares to 18,700 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) was reduced too.