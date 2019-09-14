Broadfin Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $4.64 Million; G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Position as Stock Price Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 60,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 360,674 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, down from 421,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.20M market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 26,620 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is down 51.22% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.28% or 116,684 shares. 400 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 47,021 shares. Victory Mgmt has 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Sphera Funds Limited holds 456,222 shares. Blackrock holds 9,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Carroll Finance Assoc Incorporated. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 20,000 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 14,966 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 31,979 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 35,818 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Associate Inc holds 0.42% or 175,391 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 31,736 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 220,692 shares to 420,692 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IGV) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Everquote Inc.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 899,800 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 2.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,088 shares, and cut its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

