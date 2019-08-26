Broadfin Capital Has Boosted Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stake by $6.74 Million as Stock Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Declined While Virtu Financial Has Decreased Position

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 6,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 314,342 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 566,701 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 729,301 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Optinose Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA rejects Heron’s application for pain med HTX-011; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Ltd De owns 38,458 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust & Tru Mi holds 0.68% or 25,943 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 57,373 shares. Waddell Reed Finance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 195,561 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,500 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.08% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 57,458 are owned by Tygh Capital Mgmt. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 7,381 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 4,455 shares. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 4,538 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 33,384 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 52,446 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 33,449 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 116,100 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.