Broadfin Capital Decreased Recro Pharma (REPH) Stake by $3.48 Million as Share Price Rose; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 96.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 294,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 305,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 1.89 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 348,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 195,682 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.13 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 46,167 shares to 113,111 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 53,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 153,100 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.