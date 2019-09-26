Broadfin Capital Decreased Recro Pharma (REPH) Position; Capital Planning Advisors Lowered By $465,367 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 3,499 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 59,591 shares with $7.98M value, down from 63,090 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 12.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) stake by 18.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 348,378 shares as Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)’s stock rose 5.96%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 1.56M shares with $15.88M value, down from 1.91 million last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc now has $255.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 145,950 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Opus Point Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 106,533 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Nuveen Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Strs Ohio holds 57,500 shares. Essex Investment Limited Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 213,002 shares. Millennium Llc has 342,352 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 917,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 5,600 shares. Jefferies Limited Com has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 42,854 shares.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud bought $360,000 worth of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Friday, May 17.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 6.73% above currents $140.1 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 5,656 shares to 154,186 valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (ICF) stake by 7,057 shares and now owns 66,398 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.