Broadfin Capital Decreased Its Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) by $3.79 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosted by $768,450 Its Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 25.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 148,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 268,852 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $194.72 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC also sold $18.64 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares. Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Friday, March 1.

