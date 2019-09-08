Broadfin Capital Decreased Its Position in Antares Pharma (ATRS) as Stock Price Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Holder Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 10,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 123,629 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49 million, down from 134,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 800,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.32 million market cap company. It closed at $3.22 lastly. It is down 24.61% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 193,300 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 265,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 11,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 97,234 shares. 141,600 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 159,782 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 3.43 million shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Invsts Lc. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 0.41% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 62,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 23,453 shares. Sectoral Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 47,280 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,640 shares to 63,206 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 301,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas holds 1.17% or 14,450 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.9% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 34,092 shares. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut invested in 17,014 shares or 0.44% of the stock. John G Ullman & Assocs owns 11,450 shares. And Mgmt stated it has 5,764 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 2,217 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability owns 501,294 shares. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.58% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Middleton And Company Ma has 1,055 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca accumulated 2.38% or 29,931 shares. Highstreet Asset has 11,993 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pettee Invsts has invested 0.6% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Mai Management has 0.76% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 1.12% or 45,348 shares.

