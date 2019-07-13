Broadfin Capital Decreased Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake; Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Has 1.44 Sentiment

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) stake by 27.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 55,000 shares as Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART)’s stock declined 0.62%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 141,572 shares with $7.89M value, down from 196,572 last quarter. Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C now has $4.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 196,926 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.99, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold their positions in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust. The funds in our database now have: 11.96 million shares, down from 12.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Integra Lifesciences had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 11. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of IART in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.56M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 108,522 shares traded. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) has declined 4.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.24% the S&P500.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $236.71 million. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 81.61 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.