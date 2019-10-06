Broadfin Capital Decreased Dexcom (DXCM) Holding; Fauquier Bankshares Has 1.17 Sentiment

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.60, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 7 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their equity positions in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 740,275 shares, up from 727,725 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 6.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 4,200 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 63,300 shares with $9.49 million value, down from 67,500 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 665,118 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr reported 4,779 shares. American Century Companies reported 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Co Oh has invested 4.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co holds 0.67% or 53,905 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 12,956 shares. Blair William & Communications Il reported 1.14M shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.4% or 21,890 shares. Blackrock reported 5.31 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Com Bankshares invested in 1,641 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 6,673 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Broadfin Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Mirae Asset Glob Invests stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $16.39 million for 211.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DexCom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 10.64% above currents $160.37 stock price. DexCom had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. UBS maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 153,394 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 75,700 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.48% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $75.36 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.