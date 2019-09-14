Broadfin Capital Cut Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Raised Its Holding by $372,960

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 280,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 74,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 355,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 294,947 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoString launches GeoMX DSP – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NanoString to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.