Broadfin Capital Cut Dexcom (DXCM) Position; Fireeye (FEYE) Sentiment Is 1.04

Fireeye Inc (FEYE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 114 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 110 reduced and sold equity positions in Fireeye Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 154.37 million shares, up from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fireeye Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 83 Increased: 82 New Position: 32.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 62.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 112,400 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 67,500 shares with $8.04M value, down from 179,900 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 887,844 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR

Among 5 analysts covering DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. DexCom had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Friday, February 22 report. UBS maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Tuesday, January 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $140 target. Piper Jaffray maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Friday, February 22. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $165 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Nevro Corp stake by 322,615 shares to 622,615 valued at $38.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Strata Skin Sciences Inc stake by 694,960 shares and now owns 2.87M shares. Global Blood Therapeutics In was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Communication Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ajo LP reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pennsylvania reported 90,578 shares. Axa reported 0.45% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 633 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 403,458 shares. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 4,000 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 4,542 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.89 million activity. KAHN BARBARA had sold 10,631 shares worth $1.51 million on Monday, January 14. Murphy Patrick Michael sold 400 shares worth $57,104. Pacelli Steven Robert sold 3,114 shares worth $466,303. SAYER KEVIN R had sold 6,000 shares worth $845,930 on Monday, January 14.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 3.79% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. for 414,285 shares. Trellus Management Company Llc owns 105,096 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 2.75% invested in the company for 212,251 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 2.47% in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 145,000 shares.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% EPS growth.