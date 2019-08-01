Broadfin Capital Continues to Hold Position in Aratana Therapeutics (PETX); Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Amc Networks (AMCX) Position by $15.77 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 277,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.24B, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 347,820 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13 million, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv stated it has 3,555 shares. State Street owns 796,159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 1.45 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 55,750 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 70,000 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Glenmede Na stated it has 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Rathbone Brothers Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,400 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,205 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,300 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 230,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prtn Limited, a New York-based fund reported 26,800 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83,300 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 138,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK) by 676,691 shares to 15.99M shares, valued at $201.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 263,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM).