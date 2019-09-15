Broadfin Capital Boosted Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Position by $4.64 Million; Lincoln National Cut Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Share Price Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is up 51.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 5,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,634 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 11,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.70M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.57 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 35,779 shares. Covington holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,200 shares. 2.51 million are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.14% or 935,561 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Missouri-based Monetary Gru has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 79,505 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 148,699 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cahill Finance Advsr holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,240 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 193,635 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 22,808 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). M&R Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,283 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 18,985 shares to 32,108 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,987 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

