Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

We will be comparing the differences between Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. 287 5.04 N/A 8.19 35.41 Qorvo Inc. 70 2.58 N/A 0.92 79.66

Table 1 highlights Broadcom Inc. and Qorvo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qorvo Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Broadcom Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Broadcom Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7% Qorvo Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta means Broadcom Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Qorvo Inc.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Broadcom Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Qorvo Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Qorvo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Broadcom Inc. and Qorvo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 20 2.83 Qorvo Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Broadcom Inc. has a 10.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $312.58. Meanwhile, Qorvo Inc.’s consensus price target is $74, while its potential upside is 3.60%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Broadcom Inc. seems more appealing than Qorvo Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Broadcom Inc. and Qorvo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 97%. About 0.2% of Broadcom Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Qorvo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% Qorvo Inc. -2.71% 3.84% -3.03% 11.84% -9.33% 20.68%

For the past year Broadcom Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Qorvo Inc.

Summary

Broadcom Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Qorvo Inc.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.