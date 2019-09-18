Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)

As Semiconductor – Broad Line businesses, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. 288 5.13 N/A 8.19 35.41 NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.90 N/A -0.86 0.00

Demonstrates Broadcom Inc. and NeoPhotonics Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7% NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5%

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeoPhotonics Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Broadcom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Broadcom Inc. and NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 10 2.71 NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Broadcom Inc. has a 7.42% upside potential and a consensus price target of $309.07. Competitively NeoPhotonics Corporation has a consensus price target of $6.25, with potential upside of 0.16%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Broadcom Inc. is looking more favorable than NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Broadcom Inc. shares and 71.2% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares. 0.2% are Broadcom Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are NeoPhotonics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17%

For the past year Broadcom Inc. had bullish trend while NeoPhotonics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Broadcom Inc. beats NeoPhotonics Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.