Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Reaches $275.80 After 8.00% Up Move; Gabelli Utility Trust Has 2.14 Sentiment

The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $275.8. About 558,912 shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 28.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom: Now in the Final Stages of Redomiciling to the U.S; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEALThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $109.40 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $297.86 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AVGO worth $8.75B more.

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.92, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 15 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 sold and reduced positions in Gabelli Utility Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.83 million shares, up from 1.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gabelli Utility Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Among 14 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Broadcom has $35000 highest and $26000 lowest target. $309.07’s average target is 12.06% above currents $275.8 stock price. Broadcom had 26 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 14. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, September 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $34000 target. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $35000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 118,407 shares or 17.62% more from 100,667 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 103 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 115,129 shares.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.40 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 38.81 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $400.86 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 13.12 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

