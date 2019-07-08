Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Reaches $274.88 After 4.00% Down Move; Last Week Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. See Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 83.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $88.0000 86.0000

26/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $90 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80 New Target: $83 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.75% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $274.88. About 1.15 million shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 24.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom: Pledging to Create a New $1.5 B Fund With a Focus on Innovation; 05/04/2018 – Broadcom completes move to US from Singapore; 12/03/2018 – The Treasury’s committee overseeing foreign transactions in the U.S. says Broadcom violated its previous orders by failing to notify it ahead of time of moves it was making to relocate to the U.S; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $109.42 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $263.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AVGO worth $4.38 billion less.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 8,902 shares valued at $685,454 was made by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12. McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,376 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 270 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 104,000 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ibm Retirement Fund has 4,837 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru reported 328 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 80,640 shares. 4,997 were accumulated by Windward Mngmt Com Ca. 3.55 million are held by Ameriprise Finance. Strs Ohio holds 21,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Incorporated owns 769 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 792,860 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 26,546 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 2,782 shares.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.48 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 341,944 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD

Among 24 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Broadcom had 46 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $275 target. Jefferies maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Susquehanna. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”.

Analysts await Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $4.17 EPS, down 4.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.38 per share. AVGO’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $4.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by Broadcom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Corp accumulated 0.07% or 1,007 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management has 766 shares. 2,698 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company. Cibc Corp, New York-based fund reported 96,013 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 183 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.42 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 36.69 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.