Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Broad Line and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. 286 5.25 N/A 8.19 35.41 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 2 15.01 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Broadcom Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Broadcom Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0.00% 202.2% 0%

Liquidity

Broadcom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Broadcom Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 20 2.83 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$312.58 is Broadcom Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Broadcom Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 11.8%. About 0.2% of Broadcom Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67%

For the past year Broadcom Inc. has 14.04% stronger performance while Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has -73.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Broadcom Inc. beats Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.