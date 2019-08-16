Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Broadcom Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Broadcom Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Broadcom Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14.00% 5.70% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Broadcom Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. N/A 286 35.41 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Broadcom Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Broadcom Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Broadcom Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 20 2.83 Industry Average 1.50 2.21 5.07 2.61

$312.58 is the average target price of Broadcom Inc., with a potential upside of 16.36%. The potential upside of the competitors is 37.34%. Based on the data given earlier, Broadcom Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Broadcom Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Broadcom Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Broadcom Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Broadcom Inc.’s rivals have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Broadcom Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadcom Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Broadcom Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. In other hand, Broadcom Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadcom Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Broadcom Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.