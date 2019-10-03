Broad Run Investment Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $472,896; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $459,995

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 240,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.68M, down from 243,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 22.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,101 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48M, up from 103,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $179.44. About 11.69 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS LAST WEEK, LEARNED THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA MAY NOT HAVE DELETED THE DATA AS THEY HAD CERTIFIED; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 28/03/2018 – Calls to delete Facebook have taken momentum in the wake of the data sharing scandal; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,634 shares to 150,156 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (Prn) (VXUS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 56,347 shares. Doliver LP has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 239,753 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 1.32% or 7.91M shares. Trb Ltd Partnership holds 75,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bennicas And Associates Incorporated holds 3,823 shares. Verity Asset accumulated 15,485 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Incorporated holds 60,693 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Lc reported 623,390 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Inc accumulated 13,500 shares. 17,541 are held by Loomis Sayles Communication Ltd Partnership. Aspiriant Limited Liability invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Ltd Liability Company invested in 225,985 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Ally owns 2.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,000 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa invested in 3.23% or 151,855 shares.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares to 588,321 shares, valued at $217.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 74,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,850 shares. Montag A And Associates holds 2,077 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 2.56M shares. Kings Point has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 7.82 million shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,415 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 24,163 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 12,096 were reported by Essex Mgmt Lc. 170 were accumulated by Cordasco Networks. Bessemer Securities Lc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,750 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hilltop Hldgs Inc reported 9,202 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 129,700 shares. 952,899 were reported by Envestnet Asset Inc. Psagot Invest House accumulated 144,774 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.