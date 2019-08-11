Broad Run Investment Management Position in Markel (MKL) Has Trimmed by $9.39 Million; Westend Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.71 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14 billion, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 196,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.14 million, down from 206,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.63. About 33,767 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 68,689 shares to 356,213 shares, valued at $18.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co. by 533,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.33M are owned by Westpac. Oakworth owns 42,853 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness Enter owns 56,700 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10.18% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital, California-based fund reported 224,212 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital Incorporated has 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 9.20 million shares or 3.09% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Lc accumulated 240,830 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Plante Moran Fin Advisors holds 34,105 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 119,429 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Inv Counsel owns 2.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,875 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Company holds 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,030 shares. Sentinel Lba reported 2,360 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Lc reported 1,641 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,125 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 639 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 416 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 522 shares. Baskin Fincl Serv Inc owns 9,590 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 5,648 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Geode Lc stated it has 129,566 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 248 are owned by Fcg Ltd Liability Corporation. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 115 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 254 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc accumulated 39 shares or 0.01% of the stock.