Broad Run Investment Management Position in American Woodmark (AMWD) Cut as Stock Price Declined; Greenwich Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) by $396,241 as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 24,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.83 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 64,579 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 98,823 shares to 308,776 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

