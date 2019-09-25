Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Its Position in American Woodmark (AMWD) as Share Price Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 24,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.83 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 198,623 shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 4,978 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 8,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OneSpan Inc. Common Stock (OSPN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Woodmark EPS beats by $0.17, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77M for 12.53 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De holds 49,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 15,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 438 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 65 shares. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0% stake. Invesco invested in 39,385 shares. Cooke Bieler LP holds 265,225 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 502,487 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt LP invested in 108,086 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The owns 68,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Victory Cap invested in 94,159 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 208,100 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,419 shares to 218,724 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,211 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 132 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,505 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com owns 330 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Noven Fin Gp Inc holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 186 shares. Lee Danner And Bass owns 1.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,245 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability holds 20,195 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 177 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 200,496 shares. 67,989 were accumulated by Sarasin Prtn Llp. Ca has 4.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,274 shares. Meritage Grp Inc Ltd Partnership owns 152,425 shares. Amer Assets Inv Management Llc owns 500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Maple Cap accumulated 6,357 shares. 1,390 were reported by Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust. Pettee Investors Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).