Broad Run Investment Management Holding in Carmax (KMX) Lowered by $43.80 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Position in American Airlines Group (AAL) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 509,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.29M, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 55,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 656,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, down from 712,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 26,852 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $103.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 623,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.32 million for 5.15 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp owns 42.09M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 19,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,256 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,484 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shell Asset Co reported 4,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mngmt holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Limited Partnership holds 195,226 shares or 6.23% of its portfolio. Ares Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 91,120 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bluefin Trading Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amp Cap Investors reported 29,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.