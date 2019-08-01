Broad Run Investment Management Holding in Carmax (KMX) Lowered by $12.12 Million as Shares Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Crow Point Partners Has Increased Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 16.76 million shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 175,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.75 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.