Broad Run Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Position by $19.75 Million; Share Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose While Delta Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 470,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.32M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.65 million shares traded or 42.48% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Capital Llc holds 0.93% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 7.09M shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cornerstone reported 54,000 shares stake. Rampart Invest Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 10,927 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 781,265 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 8,820 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 54.04 million are held by State Street Corp. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 801,348 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Com invested in 0.99% or 95,411 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 28,770 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 27,728 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cls Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,230 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.04% or 17,656 shares in its portfolio.