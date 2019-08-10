Broad Run Investment Management Has Trimmed By $19.33 Million Its O’reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position; 4 Analysts Covering 58.com Inc. (WUBA)

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 7.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 49,824 shares as O’reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 605,915 shares with $235.28 million value, down from 655,739 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive Inc New now has $29.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01

Among 4 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) rating on Monday, March 4. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. See 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $66.4000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: each representing 2 Class A Ordinary Shares Rating: Credit Suisse

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More important recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and clients to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. The company has market cap of $7.78 billion. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. It has a 25.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 989,396 shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company Ltd holds 340 shares. Account Mngmt Ltd invested in 13,274 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mutual Of America stated it has 10,459 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 153,879 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group holds 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3,612 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corporation reported 587 shares. 1,147 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Peak Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,080 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Spectrum Management Gru Inc has 0.15% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,253 shares. Waddell Reed Inc owns 408,288 shares. James Inv Rech reported 0.01% stake. 227,201 were reported by Marshfield Associates. Papp L Roy Associates holds 2.47% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 35,424 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $454 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.45 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million. Another trade for 50 shares valued at $19,000 was bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880 on Wednesday, February 13. $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by OREILLY DAVID E. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million.