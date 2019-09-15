Broad Run Investment Management Has Raised Its Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Stake by $1.58 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Raised Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Position

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 39,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.93M, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.55M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 271.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 824,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88 million, up from 303,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 404,909 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 65,221 shares to 527,629 shares, valued at $33.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 114,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.06% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 20,000 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And Trust owns 73 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 160,512 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.04% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Boston Ptnrs reported 161,110 shares. New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 65,862 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 25,756 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,465 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Rbf reported 65,000 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 21,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 58,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.65M shares or 1.9% of the stock. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership invested 1.18% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.07 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Company reported 24,346 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 255,520 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Essex Fincl holds 9,821 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 3.19 million shares. Greenleaf invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ashfield Partners Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 5,974 shares. Broad Run Management Ltd has 6.17% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 3.53M shares. Ruggie Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Boys Arnold And holds 0.31% or 53,310 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

