Broad Run Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Sns Financial Group Lowered Its Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $508,624

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 8,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 12,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 598,501 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. had sold 5.47 million shares worth $961.58M on Thursday, September 5.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,195 shares to 56,379 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13M for 23.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Motorola discloses pricing for debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions CommandCentral Software Integrates with Avigilon Blue Cloud-Based Video Security Platform – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions (MSI) Announces 5.47M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triple triumph for Motorola Solutions at CCW 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 19,674 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 820 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). South Dakota Council invested in 5,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 7.55M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 30,161 shares. Blackrock holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 18.56 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has invested 1.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 3,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 185 shares. Savant Cap Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Royal London Asset Management reported 64,164 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 382,335 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Hexavest holds 0% or 179 shares in its portfolio.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,771 shares to 534,773 shares, valued at $48.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 88,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).