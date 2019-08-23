Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Its American Woodmark (AMWD) Holding; Shorts at Verb Technology Company (VERB) Lowered By 38.63%

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 67,304 shares as American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 1.81M shares with $149.34 million value, down from 1.87 million last quarter. American Woodmark Corp now has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 146,889 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) had a decrease of 38.63% in short interest. VERB’s SI was 63,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.63% from 103,300 shares previously. With 190,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s short sellers to cover VERB’s short positions. The SI to Verb Technology Company Inc’s float is 0.84%. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.135. About 96,547 shares traded. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has declined 76.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.55M for 9.38 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap has 0.38% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 7,429 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Everence Capital Mngmt reported 2,505 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Brinker Cap accumulated 0.01% or 2,672 shares. Paradigm Cap Inc New York holds 2.32% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 320,100 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 2,976 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,795 shares. C V Starr & Com, a New York-based fund reported 114,008 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Eulav Asset invested in 0.03% or 8,400 shares. Highbridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 6,671 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 4,591 shares. Frontier Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 123,131 shares.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company has market cap of $26.40 million. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and clients to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE.