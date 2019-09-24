Broad Run Investment Management Has Increased Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Position by $1.58 Million; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 39,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.93 million, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $652.93. About 13,575 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Since March 25, 2019, it had 105 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.91 million activity. 49 shares valued at $33,658 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 351 shares. Nordea Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 5,099 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc has invested 4.4% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 1,768 are owned by Brown Advisory. The Texas-based Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 5.84% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 4 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,896 shares. Hendershot Invests owns 700 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 11,517 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Com holds 29 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 21,573 shares or 0% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Llc invested in 0.08% or 850 shares.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Investor Group Responds To Texas Pacific Land’s Formation Of “Conversion Exploration Committee” – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: Review Of The Quarter And Ruminations About The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investor Group Issues Questions To The Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land: What I Learned Wintering In Florida – ‘Sanibel Stoop,’ ‘Marco Midnight,’ And ‘Trustee For Life’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 472,401 shares to 892,004 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab August core net new assets up 3% M/M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles Schwab confirms around 600 layoffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 9,149 shares to 187,728 shares, valued at $204.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,321 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 70,412 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 1.08 million shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 126,625 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) reported 0.19% stake. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 210,000 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 0.49% or 1.02M shares. 1,291 are held by Toth Advisory. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.15% or 1.69M shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,000 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,035 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability invested in 909,205 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Wealth Planning Limited Liability invested in 5,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock.