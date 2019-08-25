Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased Nvr (NVR) Position by $16.51 Million; Presima Has Trimmed Its Prologis (PLD) Holding as Share Value Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 70,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.47 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 46,453 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.54M, down from 52,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $116.5 during the last trading session, reaching $3546.23. About 23,783 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.36 million for 17.02 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual earnings per share reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. Jung Alexandra A had bought 70 shares worth $229,950 on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

