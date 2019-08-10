Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased Its Aon Plc (AON) Position as Shares Rose; Tobam Upped Its Gap Inc/The (GPS) Holding

Tobam increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 350,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 890,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 540,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 4.55M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 22/03/2018 – Mind the Gap: Women in Technology; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 647,806 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $345.68 million for 32.89 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Gap shifts top Athleta executive to lead Old Navy creative efforts – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Dodson’s Parnassus Endeavor Fund Picks Up 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jerome Dodson’s Parnassus Endeavor Fund 2nd-Quarter Commentary – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 85,470 shares to 101,895 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 167,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,085 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Lc has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 23 are held by Johnson. Mirae Asset Glob Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 12,252 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability reported 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 283 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Com stated it has 89 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Com invested in 23,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Haverford Financial Services has 18,919 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 2,673 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 19,298 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 13,496 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tobam invested 1.18% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 2.13M shares.