Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Markel (MKL) as Shares Rose; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $2.84 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 311,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 236,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 187,728 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.55 million, down from 196,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.84. About 27,983 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 EPS, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $109.47M for 36.77 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 91,703 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 2,337 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 11,567 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 52,269 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Veritable Lp has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 16,955 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Company holds 3,782 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp owns 0.27% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 18,910 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 45,767 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,756 shares to 112,971 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 67,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Micron Stock Is Poised to Surge, but Be Careful in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China says new digital currency will be similar to Facebook’s Libra – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26.92 million shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. 8,963 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.04% or 3.58 million shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blair William And Communications Il holds 0.05% or 239,253 shares. Weiss Multi holds 65,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9,600 shares. 64,003 are held by Ima Wealth. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eaton Vance stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 193,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 688,659 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Clean Yield Gp holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 662,724 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.