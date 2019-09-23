Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Its Hexcel New (HXL) Stake by $5.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Unp (UNP) Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Boosted Stake by $1.20 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Unp (UNP) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 7,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 63,816 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, up from 56,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Unp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 2.56M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 74,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.21M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 850,404 shares traded or 76.79% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.73M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 25,280 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 12,425 shares. Prudential reported 4,836 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Liability owns 1.43% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 47,500 shares. Moreover, Hm Mgmt Limited Com has 0.72% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 14,395 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 46,623 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 11,305 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,988 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 19,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 205,520 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Menta Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,545 shares. City Holding Comm accumulated 75 shares. Etrade Management Limited Co invested in 18,547 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage Inc holds 12,017 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

