Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Hexcel New (HXL) Holding by $50.00 Million as Stock Rose; Biogen Com Stk (BIIB) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 948,705 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 724,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.04M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 542,747 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.68 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 67,986 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Ltd holds 5,471 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 136 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 16,774 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sphera Funds Limited stated it has 30,000 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 210,087 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Limited stated it has 5,873 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Community Bancorporation Na, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation Corp stated it has 77,492 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 12,766 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has 3,009 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Management reported 45,416 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87M for 22.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

