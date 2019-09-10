Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Aon Plc (AON) Position by $32.05 Million; Cumberland Advisors Lowered Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $304,200 as Stock Value Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $21.96 during the last trading session, reaching $549.17. About 1.02 million shares traded or 107.65% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $187.29. About 1.67M shares traded or 123.56% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,391 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 48,612 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 9,984 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,207 shares. Saturna holds 10,000 shares. 118,664 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. 62,448 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Company. Regions holds 0% or 19 shares. Suntrust Banks has 658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackstone Grp Incorporated Lp holds 0.05% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 0.03% stake. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,829 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation reported 33,067 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IYT).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $988,911 for 6864.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

