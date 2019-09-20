Broad Run Investment Management Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; As Visa Class A (V) Shares Rose, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $176.23. About 3.85 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 6.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C M S Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 20,659 shares to 68,161 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc. Reit (NYSE:PLD) by 9,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

