Broad Run Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Markel (MKL) by $9.96 Million as Stock Rose; Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (CMCO) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $4.64 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 187,728 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.55 million, down from 196,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1189.85. About 9,966 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (CMCO) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 113,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 524,228 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.00M, up from 410,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 72,032 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s Forthcoming Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $108.65 million for 37.56 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 217 shares. 7,272 were accumulated by Asset One Comm. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 193 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 3,919 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd reported 6.91% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca stated it has 4.65% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated accumulated 475 shares. Moreover, Broad Run Inv Mgmt has 8.89% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Mcf Advsrs Lc accumulated 38 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank accumulated 346 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 765 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.02% or 2,829 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 538 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,042 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 380 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 0.14% or 213,104 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company has 155,485 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.3% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 26,100 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc owns 210,194 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 239,710 shares. Rutabaga Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Ma invested in 0.95% or 79,327 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 18,290 were reported by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr. Sei has invested 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Charles Schwab owns 190,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,842 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc. by 493,750 shares to 822,065 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 505,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,203 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon Corp., Rio Tinto and Sonoco Products – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Columbus McKinnon up 9% post Q4 earnings beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Columbus McKinnon Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Columbus McKinnon Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.