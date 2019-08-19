Broad Run Investment Management Decreased Carmax (KMX) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 8.74 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 04/04/2018 – Investor Adviser Recommends Against Keeping Wells Fargo’s Auditor — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 175,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.75 million, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 1.01M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,222 shares to 30,405 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 127,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,176 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Inc reported 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Legacy Ptnrs reported 61,575 shares stake. Loews has 4,501 shares. Davis R M reported 4,878 shares stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,073 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.56% or 76,383 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 134,049 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 685,859 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Ltd reported 7,867 shares. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) accumulated 21.03M shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Co has 27,850 shares. Cwm reported 181,764 shares. Burney Company invested in 0.05% or 17,706 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.44M shares. Cap Research Glob has 12.49M shares.

