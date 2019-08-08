Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $32.46 Million as Stock Value Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose While Hartford Financial Management Trimmed Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 1.05 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 705,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.36 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.07 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap Management reported 49,624 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs has 0.74% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 107,176 shares. 184,909 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Lc. American National Bank has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mairs Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,052 shares. Moreover, First Bancorp Tru has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 26,455 were reported by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Plancorp Lc reported 0.18% stake. Coldstream Cap Inc reported 23,697 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 55,645 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Polen Capital Management Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 6.10M shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares to 7,288 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

