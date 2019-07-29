Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Stake by $457,728; Shares Rose; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Decreased Its Stake by $104.94 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 2.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 48.11M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, down from 50.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.06 million shares traded or 56.19% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 233,883 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.18 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 2.28 million shares to 11.70 million shares, valued at $327.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 3.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $696.34 million for 16.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

