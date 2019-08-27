Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its American Woodmark (AMWD) Holding by $5.52 Million; Stock Price Declined; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) Trimmed by $339,806

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 67,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.34 million, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 201,546 shares traded or 45.04% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 833,488 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance National Bank & Trust holds 0.98% or 89,122 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 1.68M shares. 113,814 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust. Private Advisor Gru Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 49,696 shares stake. Ipswich Mngmt Company Incorporated reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company invested in 23,056 shares. Invesco invested in 0.06% or 2.49M shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 259,052 shares. Regions stated it has 1,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comm Bancorporation holds 105,360 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 101,895 are held by Tobam.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.