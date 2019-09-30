Broad Run Investment Management Boosted Its Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Holding by $1.58 Million; Shares Declined; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 199,057 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 39,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.93 million, up from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Another Sell-Off In The Cards For Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade Stock? – Forbes” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab August core net new assets up 3% M/M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 1,222 shares. 4.70 million are held by Morgan Stanley. 3.97 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo Mn owns 5.13M shares. Hamel Assocs Inc holds 15,900 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 6,035 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 255,202 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.2% or 1.66M shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 193,221 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 107,331 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested in 15,990 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 26,419 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.06% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0.21% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 1.36% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 24,830 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $150.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 6,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,133 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares to 14.59 million shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amyris Inc.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $149,292 activity.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MagnaChip (MX) Raises Q2 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MagnaChip’s OLED Bonanza Is Set To Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.