Brixmor Property Group Reit (BRX) Stock Price Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted by $1.40 Million Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Murphy Capital Management Boosted by $692,757 Its Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 9.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (BRX) by 333.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 77,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 101,151 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 23,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 612,844 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Fd Dj Intern (FDN) by 5,180 shares to 92,442 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,601 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,091 shares to 66,747 shares, valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 20,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,087 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

