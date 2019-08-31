Brixmor Property Group Reit (BRX) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Stake by $1.40 Million; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Qci Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $815,082

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 6,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 137,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81 million, up from 130,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (BRX) by 333.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 77,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 101,151 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 23,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.07M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity.