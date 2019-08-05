Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

This is a contrast between Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.72 N/A 1.22 15.54 EPR Properties 76 8.65 N/A 3.74 19.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and EPR Properties. EPR Properties is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brixmor Property Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Table 2 shows Brixmor Property Group Inc. and EPR Properties’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5%

A beta of 0.71 shows that Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, EPR Properties has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Ratings and Recommendations for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and EPR Properties can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 EPR Properties 1 1 1 2.33

Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s downside potential is -4.15% at a $18 average price target. EPR Properties on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a -19.37% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Brixmor Property Group Inc. looks more robust than EPR Properties as far as analyst view.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. and EPR Properties has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of EPR Properties’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. has stronger performance than EPR Properties

EPR Properties beats on 10 of the 11 factors Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.