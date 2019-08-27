Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Comparing side by side

Both Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.58 N/A 1.22 15.54 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.21 N/A -2.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.44% for Brixmor Property Group Inc. with average price target of $18.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares and 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.